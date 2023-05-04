Deputy Shoots Armed Suicidal Man at Vista Church

VISTA - The San Diego Police Department was investigating a shooting today by a sheriff's deputy of a man who was threatening suicide while holding a gun to his head at a church in Vista, authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report of a disturbance at the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church of Christ at 1418 Calle Jules, officials said. Authorities said a man entered the church while holding a gun to his head.

A deputy who arrived at the church shot the man, according to multiple media reports. Paramedics arrived and performed first aid before rushing him to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

The man's name and age were not immediately released.

Under a new protocol agreement between the sheriff's and police department, police investigators will take over the investigation of the shooting.

It was not immediately known if there were any congregants in the church at the time of the shooting or if the gunman was a member at the church.

No further information was immediately available.

