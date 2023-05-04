Post Date: 04/27/2023 4:00 PM

On Thursday, April 20 around 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation responded to a call of an assault on an elderly couple in the 200 block of S. Brandon Road in the unincorporated area of Fallbrook.

During the investigation, deputies found out Marcos Tapia (DOB 9/23/1991) attacked a 75-year-old man while he was in his bed. Tapia also attacked a 76-year-old woman with a baseball bat when she tried to intervene.

Both victims were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Tapia was arrested for felony elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon at the scene.

A detective from the Sheriff's Elder Abuse Unit took over the investigation. During the investigation, it was discovered Tapia had made previous statements about killing the victims in addition to making similar verbal threats during the attack.

After Tapia was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, a charge of attempted murder was added based on his previous statements, history of violence and the severity of the recent attack.

The Sheriff's Elder Abuse Unit investigates crimes against elders and dependent adults within the department’s contract cities and unincorporated areas. We are committed to the successful prosecution of those committing these crimes

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder or dependent abuse, contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

Media Contact: Sergeant Marcello Orsini

[email protected]

Sheriff's Elder Abuse Unit (858) 285-6119