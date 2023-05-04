FUHSD election date pending, activist critical of cost

Village News Staff

The election to fill a vacant seat on the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees has been approved by the County Office of Education, but the election date is pending. First, the formality of the election being “called” must occur.

“SDCOE is continuing to work directly with the Registrar of Voters (ROV) to identify the special election date,” said Music Watson, chief of staff of the county office on April 28. “The ROV has confirmed that this will be a stand-alone special election, not tied to any regularly scheduled countywide election.”

She a...