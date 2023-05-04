Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCFPD presents Unit Citation Awards

 
Last updated 5/4/2023 at 6:01pm

North County Fire Emergency Medical Technicians Ellie Arango, left, and Dominic Fiore hold their NCF Unit Citation Awards which were presented to them for their dedication to service during the accident on Christmas Eve 2022. EMT Arango was also honored with the first ever prestigious North County Fire Courage Award for exemplary actions and dedication to duty in rendering medical aid at the scene of the incident to her partner. The awards were presented at the North County Fire Protection District board meeting, April 25.

