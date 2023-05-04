Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County collects more than $1 billion in property taxes in a day

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 3:55pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister’s office announced that it broke a record by collecting more than $1 billion in property tax payments in a single day on April 7.

“The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office received a record-breaking $1,337,127,037 in property taxes on April 7. This is the first time we’ve collected over a billion dollars in a single day, and it speaks not only to San Diego’s growth as a region, but also to our responsible taxpayers stepping up and paying what they owe,” said McAllister. “Overall, we’ve collected $7,852,056,24...



