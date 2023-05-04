Teams escorted out of Palomar Sports Park as investigation continues

Sheriffs at the last known place where shots were seen, in front of Vallecitos Water District, where witness saw muzzle flashes coming from the property.

9:30 A portion of the school has been cleared, however, near the sports complex, Sheriffs and the school police have escorted teams out of the park while the investigation continues.

9:15 San Marcos Campus LOCKDOWN Update - The San Diego Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who was firing shots near campus. Remain on lockdown until further instructions. Campus Police are on scene.

Village News/Alan Riddle A deputy looking for shell casings near Vallecitos Water District on Armorlite Dr. right next to the Mission Sports Complex.

UPDATE: Shooting prompts LOCKDOWN at Palomar San Marcos Campus

9:07 pm UPDATE: According to our person on the ground at Palomar San Marcos, the lockdown was initiated after a shooting that happened in front of the school, but sheriffs are still looking for the suspects and/or victims. There is a large police presence at the school.

Palomar College San Marcos Campus is placed on LOCKDOWN

At 8:11 pm tonight Palomar College San Marcos Campus was placed on lockdown. A message went out to all students to await further instructions. It was reported that shots were fired near the school. Village News has a reporter nearby and more will be reported as information is available.