Village News

By Village News Staff 

Teams escorted out of Palomar Sports Park as investigation continues

 
Last updated 5/8/2023 at 9:52pm

Village News/Alan Riddle

Sheriffs at the last known place where shots were seen, in front of Vallecitos Water District, where witness saw muzzle flashes coming from the property.

9:30 A portion of the school has been cleared, however, near the sports complex, Sheriffs and the school police have escorted teams out of the park while the investigation continues.

9:15 San Marcos Campus LOCKDOWN Update - The San Diego Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who was firing shots near campus. Remain on lockdown until further instructions. Campus Police are on scene.

Village News/Alan Riddle

A deputy looking for shell casings near Vallecitos Water District on Armorlite Dr. right next to the Mission Sports Complex.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who was firing shots near campus. Remain on lockdown until further instructions. Campus Police are on scene.

UPDATE: Shooting prompts LOCKDOWN at Palomar San Marcos Campus

9:07 pm UPDATE: According to our person on the ground at Palomar San Marcos, the lockdown was initiated after a shooting that happened in front of the school, but sheriffs are still looking for the suspects and/or victims. There is a large police presence at the school.

Palomar College San Marcos Campus is placed on LOCKDOWN

At 8:11 pm tonight Palomar College San Marcos Campus was placed on lockdown. A message went out to all students to await further instructions. It was reported that shots were fired near the school. Village News has a reporter nearby and more will be reported as information is available.

 

