Teams escorted out of Palomar Sports Park as investigation continues
Last updated 5/8/2023 at 9:52pm
9:30 A portion of the school has been cleared, however, near the sports complex, Sheriffs and the school police have escorted teams out of the park while the investigation continues.
9:15 San Marcos Campus LOCKDOWN Update - The San Diego Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who was firing shots near campus. Remain on lockdown until further instructions. Campus Police are on scene.
UPDATE: Shooting prompts LOCKDOWN at Palomar San Marcos Campus
9:07 pm UPDATE: According to our person on the ground at Palomar San Marcos, the lockdown was initiated after a shooting that happened in front of the school, but sheriffs are still looking for the suspects and/or victims. There is a large police presence at the school.
Palomar College San Marcos Campus is placed on LOCKDOWN
At 8:11 pm tonight Palomar College San Marcos Campus was placed on lockdown. A message went out to all students to await further instructions. It was reported that shots were fired near the school. Village News has a reporter nearby and more will be reported as information is available.
