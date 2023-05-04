Town Hall meeting likely as result of FCPG items

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four items on the April 17 agenda of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will likely merit a Town Hall meeting in the near future to address the subjects.

The meeting included County of San Diego presentations on the housing blueprint plan and cannabis ordinance. A planning group committee created to study the county’s decarbonization report also gave a presentation. The meeting also included a discussion on the homeless situation in Fallbrook.

“We want to make our voices heard,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

A date for the Town Hall me...