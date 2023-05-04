Carmona wins high jump at Escondido Invitational

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Escondido Invitational track and field meet was held April 21 at Escondido High School, and Fallbrook High School junior Sammy Carmona won the boys high jump.

Carmona had a height of 6’1”. Four other boys cleared that height. A high jumper or pole vaulter has three chances to clear each height and misses at that height or at lower heights are used as the tiebreaker.

“Sammy’s having an incredible season,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

The high jump win at the Escondido Invitational was Carmona’s eighth in nine meets this year incl...