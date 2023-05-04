Dornon Games promote physical fitness for fourth, fifth and sixth graders

FUESD Governing Board President Dr. Stacey McCrae, far right, awards the winners in the Girls Eighth Grade 800 meter run, from left, fourth place, Lorenza Montejo; second place, Elisa Moreno; first place, Julieta Hernandez; third place, Lillian Simmons and fifth place, Charlotte Reukema.

FALLBROOK – The Don Dornon Games is a long-standing tradition in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. The Dornon Games were originally sponsored by the Fallbrook Street PTA and student council, under the leadership of Don Dornon, a teacher at that school.

After Mr. Dornon's death in 1976, a memorial fund was established to ensure the continuation of the track meet. The name of the meet was changed from the Fallbrook Invitational Track Meet to the Dornon Games in 1977, in memory of Mr. Dornon's efforts for the youth of Fallbrook.

The track meet has evolved into a year-end celebration of the P.E. program and a way to showcase outstanding athletes. This year's event was held on Saturday, April 22 and featured 500 4th-6th grade student athletes from all of FUESD's elementary schools.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of this event, FUESD invited past athletes to participate in this year's Opening Ceremony. The event is primarily supported by over 70 volunteers – some of whom have volunteered for over 35 years.

Organizer Pam Siliznoff said, "We would like to thank the Marines from Camp Pendleton and the following organizations who graciously volunteer the day of the event: Fallbrook Village Rotary, Fallbrook's National Charity League, and the Fallbrook High School Track and Field Department, coaches and students."

FUESD students boldly accepted Don Dornon's challenge of each athlete doing their best, whether running, jumping, throwing or tugging and Live Oak Elementary was awarded the Marciano Gonzales Memorial Sportsmanship Trophy.

And two records were set during the games. Maie Ellis School's Alexa Velazquez set a new meet record in the Girls Sixth Grade 55 meter dash with a time of 00:07.40, while San Onofre School's Gabriel Chantaco tied the meet record in the Boys Sixth Grade 1600 meter race with a time of 5:26.30 and during that race set a new record for the 800 meter run with a time of 2:25.10.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.