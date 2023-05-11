Ann Harris, 87, passed away peacefully April 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving children, Cindy and Steve.

Ann was born June 30, 1935, to Elizabeth Adele and William Fluornoy in Los Angeles, California. After Ann graduated from Inglewood High School in 1953, she went on to study at El Camino Community College and then at Pepperdine University where she earned her teaching credential and a minor in Art. After graduating, she began her first year of teaching, kickstarting a 28 year career teaching Kindergarten.

In 1955, Ann met Bill Harris at Tenth Avenue Baptist Church. Ann and Bill married in 1957 and went on to have two children, Cindy and Steve.

After 28 years of teaching, Ann retired and she and Bill built their house in Fallbrook. They quickly involved themselves in different organizations in the area such as the Newcomers Club, Movie Group, Garden Club, and the Protea Association. There, they built a wide circle of lifelong friends. Ann then joined the local Quilt Guild and North County Wool Gatherers and honed her crafts of quilting and rug hooking.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her sister, Sue; her children, Cindy and Steve; her four grandchildren, Megan, Madison, Jessica, and Joseph, and her first great-grandson, Harrison.

Services will be held at SonRise Christian Fellowship on May 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her church, SonRise Christian Fellowship, toward the completion of their gym.