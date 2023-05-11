Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD approves Rawhide Ranch day trip agreement

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:08pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The most recent agreement between the Bonsall Unified School District and Rawhide Ranch will provide day trips for students to participate in Rawhide Ranch activities.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 April 17, with Michael Gaddis absent, to approve the facility and program reservation agreements with Rawhide Ranch. The school will pay $79 per student for up to 75 students for each session, and five adult chaperones will join the students.

“We are so grateful for this partnership,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “Rawhide Ranch is one of the finest...



