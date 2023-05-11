'Dave, The Tomato Guy' to speak at Fallbrook Garden Club

FALLBROOK – Dave Freed, "The Tomato Guy," has designed a unique self-watering system which can easily be built at home. This system has produced 50 pounds of tomatoes from just one plant. In addition, Freed will explain how watering, temperature, mulching, pollination and fertilization all play a role in producing a delicious, juicy tomato.

Members and guests will learn techniques relating to tomatoes to implement in their gardens as the growing season begins. Living in such a wonderful climate to grow tomatoes, the Fallbrook Garden Club has invited Freed to speak at the club's general meeting on Tuesday, May 31.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.