The history of Mother's Day
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 1:31pm
Rick Koole
LifePointe Church
Anna Reeves Jarvis is credited by most with founding Mother’s Day. After her mother Ann died May 9, 1905, Jarvis set out to establish a day that would honor her mom and others in America.
She began the movement in West Virginia, which hosted the first official Mother’s Day celebration three years later at Andrews Methodist Episcopal...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)