Fallbrook Music Society named Volunteer of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

Janet Silver, Fallbrook Music Society Board member, left, accepts the Volunteer of the Year from Allison Barclay, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. Silver's innovative music program at the Boys & Girls Club provides two weekly music classes to every student who has indicated an interest in ukulele, keyboard and voice, free of charge at the Ivy Street location.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society has been named 2023 Volunteer of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. The award was presented at the recent BGCNC Diamond Gala fundraising event.

The award was presented to Janet Silver, a Fallbrook Music Society board member who is credited with creation and implementation of a new cultural enrichment partnership with the BGCNC with free, on-site high-quality music education and instruction.

The music program was launched last summer with a 7-week pilot ukulele class and was expanded during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters...