Fallbrook Music Society named Volunteer of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:53am
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society has been named 2023 Volunteer of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. The award was presented at the recent BGCNC Diamond Gala fundraising event.
The award was presented to Janet Silver, a Fallbrook Music Society board member who is credited with creation and implementation of a new cultural enrichment partnership with the BGCNC with free, on-site high-quality music education and instruction.
The music program was launched last summer with a 7-week pilot ukulele class and was expanded during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters...
