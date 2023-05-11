Pianist Gach to perform at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends second free May concert will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. Freaney's guest will be pianist

Peter Gach.

Gach premiered works by Southern California composers and actively commissions new music for the piano. Performances of works by many of these composers are featured in the CD "Fresh Piano," which he has recorded for the Innova label. Gach has also recorded the music of Chopin and Scott Joplin. He is also known for his engaging and informative lecture-recitals.

Gach holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Arizona as well as post-graduate studies at the Warsaw Conservatory in Poland. Fluent in both Polish and French, Gach has made a lifetime study of the works of both Chopin and Karol Szymanowski. He is Professor Emeritus at Palomar College, where he was chair of the Performing Arts Department and Artist in Residence in piano.

He was awarded first prize in the "Chopin in the XXIst Century" Competition at the 26th annual International Catholic Festival of Multimedia and Film in Poland for his video recording of a lecture-recital on the Four Ballades of Chopin. He also received the Palomar College Foundation's Comet Award for his contributions to the college.

In retirement, he initiated a fundraising campaign for the Steinway Concert Grand in the College's renovated Performing Arts Complex. It is named the Peter Gach Steinway in his honor.

Gach continues to perform, with special emphasis on performances to raise funds for causes he supports. These have included concerts for the Museum of Making Music Educational Fund, Women Veterans with PTSD, the North County Serenity House and a series of benefit recitals for the Hidden Valley Zen Center.

He performed throughout the U.S. and Poland. He is currently a member of the GroupMuse national collective of musicians. Gach's concert will feature works by Frederic Chopin including Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 51, Nocturne in F minor, Op. 55 No. 1, two Etudes, Op. 10: No. 3 in E Major and No. 4 in C-sharp minor and Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23.

The concert is supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.