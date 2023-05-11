Aging & Independence Services offers in-person and virtual chronic disease classes 

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County’s Aging & Independence Services (AIS) is offering free in-person classes focused on helping San Diegans cope with chronic disease. The classes were virtual during the pandemic but are officially back in public gathering places with a new series serving the community. Virtual classes will also continue.

“These classes were designed to empower people living with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, depression and arthritis and are proven to increase positive health outcomes and reduce healthcare spen...