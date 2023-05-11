Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Breaking down barriers to care: Behavioral health goes digital

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:11am



Dr. Donald Tavakoli

Special to the Village News

Anxiety affects nearly 30% of people at some point in their lives and often goes hand in hand with depression, which affects about 16 million American adults a year. To add insult to injury, studies show that 4 in 10 U.S. adults who needed mental health treatment in the last 12 months did not get it.

As these numbers continue to climb, accompanied by a flood of demand for mental health care, access to virtual behavioral health care resources may help to address unmet patient needs.

Why are so many people with anxiety and depression going u...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023