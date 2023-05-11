Breaking down barriers to care: Behavioral health goes digital

Dr. Donald Tavakoli

Special to the Village News

Anxiety affects nearly 30% of people at some point in their lives and often goes hand in hand with depression, which affects about 16 million American adults a year. To add insult to injury, studies show that 4 in 10 U.S. adults who needed mental health treatment in the last 12 months did not get it.

As these numbers continue to climb, accompanied by a flood of demand for mental health care, access to virtual behavioral health care resources may help to address unmet patient needs.

Why are so many people with anxiety and depression going u...