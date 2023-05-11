Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RMWD to pursue CalFire vegetation management grant

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:17pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District will be seeking a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to fund vegetation management.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote April 25 approved the filing of an application for a grant from the California Climate Investments Wildfire Prevention Grants Program. The board action also authorized Rainbow General Manager Tom Kennedy or his designee to conduct all negotiations and to execute all necessary documents including amendments.

