Second larvicide drop set for May 17 and 18

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County is scheduled to conduct its second routine aerial larvicide drop of the year May 17 and 18 on up to 51 local waterways, including Lake Rancho Viejo, to help stop mosquitoes from potentially spreading diseases like West Nile virus.

The county started using helicopters to drop solid, granular larvicide on hard-to-reach areas of standing water in rivers, streams, ponds and other waterways where mosquitoes can breed in the early 2000s after West Nile virus arrived. The County conducts the aerial larvicide drops roughly once a month from April through Octobe...