Village News

VCC announces 'Dinks and Drinks' pickleball tournament

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:07am



VISTA – Vista Community Clinic announced its Inaugural Pickleball Tournament “Dinks and Drinks” Fundraiser, which will take place Saturday, May 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle, 875 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas.

Pickleball is a fast-paced and exciting sport that has recently gained popularity. The tournament promises to be a competitive event that will bring together players of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pros. The tournament will feature 50 teams playing in a round-robin format. The top team from each group will move on to the playoffs for...



