Boutique event space Modern Love opens in Fallbrook

Modern Love offers space in five rooms for private events that can be decorated with a theme of choice, located above Harry's Sports Bar.

FALLBROOK – Located in the historic Real Hotel building and just above Harry's Sports Bar, Modern Love Furniture Rental has quickly become the place for residents to hold their intimate get togethers, business meetings, and private events.

The rooms in Modern Love include space for photo walls for different kinds of events.

Offering unbeatable ambiance and a specific theme in each of its five rooms, Modern Love is more than a vibe, it is an ever changing and evolving escape from the everyday. The owners, Melinda Sparks and Emily Keller, said they have had the privilege of hosting the Fallbrook Women's Networking lunches, the Fallbrook Women's Cannabis Club and the Riverview Crew's private event during the Avocado Festival, just to name a few, and they are excited to offer their services and space to the entire Fallbrook community.

The versatility of the space is not just limited to events. With its beautiful intricate details and dynamically shifting atmosphere, Modern Love is also the perfect place for photo shoots, content creators, workshops and so much more.

As if that wasn't enough, they can also bring the space to clients. All of the pieces are rentable, and with their background in event planning and business, they can recreate the mood anywhere a client might need it.

Anyone interested can call 619-804-7923 and set up a private viewing of this hidden gem.

Submitted by In The Moment Event Service and Modern Love Furniture Rentals and Studio.