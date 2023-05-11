More than 26 loads of branches and brush turned into mulch

Volunteers and fire crews keep the chipper going at the fires station in Rainbow during the chipping day April 29. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" on Saturday, April 29, at North County Fire Protection District Fire Station 3, 2309 Rainbow Valley Blvd. from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch.

Support for the event came from seven volunteers from Camp Pendleton, 16 members...