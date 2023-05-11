Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

More than 26 loads of branches and brush turned into mulch

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:04am

Volunteers and fire crews keep the chipper going at the fires station in Rainbow during the chipping day April 29. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" on Saturday, April 29, at North County Fire Protection District Fire Station 3, 2309 Rainbow Valley Blvd. from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch.

Support for the event came from seven volunteers from Camp Pendleton, 16 members...



