Village News

Rainbow MWD board approves June 27 rate hearing, Prop. 218 notices

 
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:02am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has set a June 27 hearing for an expected 8% annual rate increase each year over the next five years.

A 4-1 Rainbow board vote April 25, with Patti Townsend-Smith casting the dissenting vote, set the June 27 hearing date and approved the sending of Proposition 218 notices informing ratepayers about the hearing and the proposed rate increase. Ratepayers will be allowed to submit protest letters prior to the hearing.

In November 1996, the state's voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assess...



