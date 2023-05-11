RMWD likely to adopt policy on service animals attending public meetings
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Rainbow Municipal Water District will likely be adopting a policy on service animals attending Rainbow board and other public meetings.
The Rainbow board discussion April 25 was a non-voting item, but a subsequent meeting is expected to include a policy on service animals and that will be implemented should it be favored by a board majority.
“One of our board members asked what our policy was on service animals. We don’t have one,” said Rainbow General Manager Tom Kennedy.
The Association of California Water Agencies has a joint powers insurance a...
