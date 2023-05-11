As a young lad growing up in San Francisco, weekends were spent traipsing around the city, marinating in gypsy nights, immersed in the fire of bohemian life. As members of a dance troop, Mom and Dad were tapping and quickstepping on dance floors up and down the bay area.

These were storybook times of art festivals in Sausalito, attending dance competitions in grand ballrooms, and basking in the sun at Fisherman's Wharf while consuming large portions of clam chowder and sourdough bread.

San Francisco was blessed with unrivaled beauty in those wondrous years – a melting pot of working-class Americans, entrepreneurs, artisans, and impassioned dancers. It was a safe place to raise a family, the quintessential urban oasis founded on the bedrock principles of law and order and communal decency.

After a 30-year hiatus, we gassed up my wife's prized Fuego and drove off to rekindle my childhood memories and taste the sights and sounds of my hometown. Upon arriving in the city, we were greeted by a minefield of human feces scattered about the grassy knolls of Golden Gate Park and hundreds of hypodermic needles indiscriminately littering the streets and sidewalks from Union Square to South Beach Park.

Around the corner from our hotel, a pride parade was underway, with scantily clad lads twerking and strutting their stuff in front of kids. An hour later, we narrowly escaped being mugged at knifepoint by a homeless thug while walking to Chinatown. By day's end, we learned this was just another unforgiving day playing out in the streets of San Francisco.

Today thousands of families have fled the city, as have retailers Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Walgreens, and a host of Fortune 500 corporations like Oracle, Tesla, and Hewlett-Packard. Fueling this mass exodus have been the persistent looting and ransacking of retail stores, the reoccurring carjackings at gunpoint, and the surging homeless population, which continues to demoralize the community.

This tortured reality has engulfed this once-iconic city. These abhorrent living conditions are born out of the progressives' antipathy for Christianity, their enthusiasm for defending and coddling criminal malcontents, and their irreverence for the working-class citizens of San Francisco.

Remarkably, a streak of sunlight has pierced through the morning fog, signaling that change may be forthcoming along the promenade. The Soros-installed DA, Chesa Boudin, has been recalled, as have three race-baiting school board members. Could this be the beginning of the end of the Democratic Party's political dominance in San Francisco?

One final thought: This may or may not be a bellwether moment. But one thing is clear: unless law and order policies are restored to the streets of San Francisco, the once magical, mystical birthplace of the "Age of Aquarius'' is, for now, and for the foreseeable future, hopelessly and undeniably… uninhabitable!

Dave Maynard