County releases equity-centered recommended budget that expands programs and services
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:57am
County News Center
County of San Diego Communications Office
San Diego County released an $8.11 billion recommended budget May 4 that continues increased spending to fight homelessness; take on mental health and substance use disorder challenges; improve the justice system; help working families and invest in core services like roads, fire protection and parks.
The "Invested in Community" budget is $745.8 million larger than last year's budget, a 10.1% increase. It also adds roughly 490 new positions, a 2.5% increase over last year.
The increase in budget and staff will support new and exp...
