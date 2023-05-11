County releases equity-centered recommended budget that expands programs and services

The County Administration Center is where the Board of Supervisors meet as well as the location of many county offices. Village News/Courtesy photo

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County released an $8.11 billion recommended budget May 4 that continues increased spending to fight homelessness; take on mental health and substance use disorder challenges; improve the justice system; help working families and invest in core services like roads, fire protection and parks.

The "Invested in Community" budget is $745.8 million larger than last year's budget, a 10.1% increase. It also adds roughly 490 new positions, a 2.5% increase over last year.

The increase in budget and staff will support new and exp...