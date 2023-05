Fallbrook Propane Gas Company announces the "Junior Art of the Avocado" art competition winners Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:14pm



Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade First place: Hazel Ussher – "Holy Guacamole" Second place: Kendra Ramos – "Avocado Love" Third place: Zara Paredes – "Happy Avocado" People's Choice: Fatima Ortega – "Avocados Are the Best" Second – Fourth Grade First place: Joe Pawlowski – "Frozen 'Guac" Fiesta" Second place: Tessa Legge – "Focus on Avocados" Third place: Hazel Tornero – "Avocado Rise" People's Choice: Eduardo Nieto – "Amazing Avocado" Fifth – Eighth Grade First place: Eden Pollard – "Model A" Second place: Hadley Poolman – Avocados Aren't Practical" Third place:...





