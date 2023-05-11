Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Football boosters award scholarship, plans fundraiser

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 12:07pm

Senior Anthony Thomas is the winner of the Fallbrook Football Boosters scholarship for 2023. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters, Inc. (FFB) donates a $1000 scholarship to one graduating Fallbrook High School football athlete each school year. Applicants are asked to submit a three paragraph essay answering the following question "How has playing high school football had a positive impact on your life?" by a set due date (the due date this year was April 23).

The applicant with the best written essay (correct grammar, spelling, paragraph structure and understanding the question) is awarded the scholarship. The winner of the 2023 Fallbrook Football Boosters Scholarship...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/11/2023 11:52