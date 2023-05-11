Football boosters award scholarship, plans fundraiser

Senior Anthony Thomas is the winner of the Fallbrook Football Boosters scholarship for 2023. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters, Inc. (FFB) donates a $1000 scholarship to one graduating Fallbrook High School football athlete each school year. Applicants are asked to submit a three paragraph essay answering the following question "How has playing high school football had a positive impact on your life?" by a set due date (the due date this year was April 23).

The applicant with the best written essay (correct grammar, spelling, paragraph structure and understanding the question) is awarded the scholarship. The winner of the 2023 Fallbrook Football Boosters Scholarship...