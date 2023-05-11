Liberty Charter gives Legionnaires first-ever league softball loss

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Eventually Bonsall High School’s softball team was going to lose a league game for the first time since the program began last year. That would occur April 27 in Alpine when Liberty Charter won a 16-0 Summit League game against the Legionnaires.

“It’s a tough loss. The team we played, we could have met their standards,” said Bonsall coach Emily Casillas.

Bonsall was in the Patriot League for 2022, and the Legionnaires had a 6-0 record in league play. Bonsall’s first softball season ended with an 11-5 overall record which included a loss to Borrego...