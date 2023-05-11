Warriors on path to Division III playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year Fallbrook High School’s baseball team reached the CIF Division IV baseball finals, and this year the Warriors have been moved to Division III. CIF playoff competition in the higher division is likely for the Warriors this year.

A 2-1 win Friday, April 28, at Vista High School improved Fallbrook’s season record to 14‑7-1 including 8-3 in Valley League competition. It was good for the league standings lead by half a game over Escondido High School, whose 3-2 win April 28 at El Camino High School gave the Cougars a 7-3 league record.

