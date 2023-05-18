Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

All invited to FFA Plant Sale and Youth Fair, May 20

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:30pm

FFA student Madi Golden exits the arena after showing her pig at the Fallbrook Ag Boosters Youth Fair, May 21, 2022. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is having its next Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school Ag Department.

Everybody is invited to come and support the students who will be selling their FFA projects. They will also be selling items out of the department nursery.

The annual Youth Fair is also taking place on the same day from 8:45 a.m. to about 3 p.m. All are welcome to stay and watch FFA and 4H students show their project animals in preparation for the San Diego County Fair.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.

 

