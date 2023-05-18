Area third graders visit Live Oak Park

FALLBROOK – The Live Oak Park Coalition, which offers a field trip program for local third grade students to visit Live Oak Park in the spring for a historic and educational nature hike through the 27-acre park.

The coalition handed the program to member Stephani Baxter back in 2016; however, the program has been on pause since 2020 at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's request and the coronavirus pandemic and now, the children are back for tours. So far, Maie Ellis Elementary School and Fallbrook STEM Academy, La Paloma and Zion students have visited.

Volunteer docents are tra...