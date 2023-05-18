Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Area third graders visit Live Oak Park

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 4:16pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Stephani Baxter shares information about the granary oak tree with Zion students.

FALLBROOK – The Live Oak Park Coalition, which offers a field trip program for local third grade students to visit Live Oak Park in the spring for a historic and educational nature hike through the 27-acre park.

The coalition handed the program to member Stephani Baxter back in 2016; however, the program has been on pause since 2020 at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's request and the coronavirus pandemic and now, the children are back for tours. So far, Maie Ellis Elementary School and Fallbrook STEM Academy, La Paloma and Zion students have visited.

