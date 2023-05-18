Changing Times in Real Estate: What buyers want

When we are considering selling our home, the most important information we are interested in is how to make our home the most attractive to the most possible buyers. What are the main attractions to those buyers both for our area and for our individual homes?

While it is true that we have seen some very special requests and desires for some buyers, the vast majority of buyers are attracted to our wonderful community seeking similar qualities in their search. The folks who come here are attracted to our small town charm, our expansive views and open spaces, the proximity to larger cities and living in the country. They want a home that has character and uniqueness. For most, their goal is to escape the "big city" life.

While our unique area does offer all of that and more, we also need to be conscious of their most important requirement. The buyers want to have perceived value in their purchase. In a nutshell, they want to know they are getting their money's worth.

The opposing side of that for a seller, is that we would want to know we are receiving the maximum amount for our home that the current market will bear. Those two opposite appearing strategies seem to be a recipe for a disastrous and unproductive situation. How do we blend the two together? How do both parties receive what they are looking for?

When a buyer becomes emotionally invested in a home, and can see themselves living there, it does turn to the logical valuation for them. When a seller encounters interest from buyers in their home, they may sometimes tend to request more than the buyer values the property. When this natural state of emotion and logic occurs, the most valuable asset for each of the parties is to have an experienced local realtor to guide you through the process.

Buying and selling homes for most folks is the largest financial decision that will be made in their lives and a seasoned, professional local realtor can assess the local market, negotiate with you and for you and ultimately come to terms for you with a fair compromise by both parties.

Real Estate is an ever changing market with inventory fluctuations, interest rate increases and so many independent factors for each unique property. You need that local trusted Realtor to be your advocate.

