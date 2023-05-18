Hanlon graduates from WVU

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:17pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Kelly Hanlon graduates from West Virginia University May 13 with a degree in animal and nutritional sciences.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook native Kelly Hanlon completed the Honors Foundations program at West Virginia University and graduated May 13 with a degree in animal and nutritional sciences.

Through the WVU Office of Undergraduate Research, she took part in the Research Apprenticeship Program that provided hands-on research experience in the animal science field. She is a WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design Davis-Michael Scholar, president of the Pre-Veterinary Club, member of the Equestrian Team and Collegiate Horsemen's Association.

