June 14 hearing set for Mount Olympus Preserve acquisition

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors set a Wednesday, June 14, hearing date to acquire approximately 425 acres of open space land which would be added to Mount Olympus Preserve.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, May 3, with Nathan Fletcher absent, to set the June 14 hearing date. The property would be purchased from Rancho Aruba LLC for the appraised value of $2,128,000.

Mount Olympus separates Pala from Rainbow, and the draft North County Multiple Species Program includes the land as a preserve both for its sensitive species such as the Rainbow...