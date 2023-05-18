Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

June 14 hearing set for Mount Olympus Preserve acquisition

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:08pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors set a Wednesday, June 14, hearing date to acquire approximately 425 acres of open space land which would be added to Mount Olympus Preserve.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, May 3, with Nathan Fletcher absent, to set the June 14 hearing date. The property would be purchased from Rancho Aruba LLC for the appraised value of $2,128,000.

Mount Olympus separates Pala from Rainbow, and the draft North County Multiple Species Program includes the land as a preserve both for its sensitive species such as the Rainbow...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023