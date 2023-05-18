Pala Casino presents Tower of Power June 17

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presented legendary American R&B and funk-based band, Tower of Power, Saturday, June 17, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The show will start at 8 p.m. This show is one of a lineup of headliners and tribute concerts that will be held at the Starlight Theater and Events Center.

For 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. “East Bay Grease” defined their sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. “Bump City,” their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart an...