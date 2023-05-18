Classic New York Cheesecake suits every holiday

Judith Bell

Food Editor

Our family will be forever indebted to our friend Pat Seitz who shared this recipe with us many years ago.

I tasted the real authentic New York-style cheesecake when I took a trip to NYC to visit my fiancé. We drove to NYC on the way to Boston to spend Thanksgiving with my sister Carol and her husband Fred at their home in that wonderful history-filled city.

From that time on, I tried 11 cheesecake recipes trying to replicate what I’d tasted. When I tasted Pat’s cheesecake, I knew it was what I wanted. I’ve not baked a different cheesecake recipe since.

If you like NYC -style cheesecake…this may become your favorite recipe, too. Enjoy!

Pat’s NYC Cheesecake

Pastry for bottom of cheesecake:

1 cup flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp. grated lemon rind

½ cup butter

1 egg yolk, slightly beaten

¼ tsp. vanilla

Combine flour, sugar, and lemon peel. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Add egg yolk and vanilla. Blend well. Pat 1/3 of the mixture on the bottom of an 8- or 9-inch springform pan (sides of pan removed). Bake in a 400-degree oven for about 6 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool on a rack. When cool enough to be able to handle, snap sides into place. Press remaining pastry crust mixture around the sides of the pan to reach the top of the pan. Trim as necessary so the crust is even all around.

Cheesecake Filling:

5 (8-oz.) pkgs. cream cheese

1 ¾ cups sugar

¼ cup flour

¾ tsp. grated lemon rind

¼ tsp. salt

5 eggs

2 egg yolks

¼-1/2 cup heavy whipping cream (optional)

Using a stand mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Combine sugar, flour, lemon peel, salt, and vanilla. Mix with fork or whisk. Gradually beat into cream cheese. Add eggs and egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each. Whip cream to soft peak stage and fold into mixture.

Turn into a pastry-lined pan smoothing top so it is even.

Bake in a 450-degree oven for about 5 minutes or until the top edge of the crust is golden brown.

Reduce heat to 250-degrees. Continue to bake until the cheesecake is well puffed and set (no jiggling).

The longer the baking time, the drier the cheesecake.

For a moist cheesecake, bake for about 1 ¼ hours.

For a drier cheesecake, bake 2 ½ hours.

Remove from the oven. Cool on a rack. When cool, refrigerate. The cheesecake is best if allowed to “season” overnight in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve, carefully remove the sides of the pan, using a knife along the crust where it may adhere to the pan. The bottom of the pan is often not separated prior to serving…your choice.