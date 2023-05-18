Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Feeding San Diego receives $100,000 grant to support its school and mobile pantry programs

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:02pm



SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, was awarded a $100,000 grant from The Vertex Foundation. The funds will support the nonprofit’s school pantry and mobile pantry programs, helping to break the cycle of food insecurity for youth, families and older adults in San Diego County by providing nutritious meals at no cost.

The grant supports the longstanding school pantry program, which is Feeding San Diego's largest hunger-relief program for children. The program alleviates childhood hunger by providing nutritious food to chi...



