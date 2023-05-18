Health district approves $2.4 million budget

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Trustees of the Fallbrook Regional Health District approved a $2.4 million budget for 2023-2024 at their May 10 board meeting. A public hearing about the budget was held the previous month.

The major source of income for the budget is property taxes of $2.3 million. Other sources are interest, $73, 390; rental income/leased use, $35,601; program fees, $7,500; and Wellness Center income/events, $1,500.

Expenditures in the budget total $1.7 million for administrative expenses, including $739,780 for community health contracts. The expenses budgeted for...