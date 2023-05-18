Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health district approves $2.4 million budget

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:04pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Trustees of the Fallbrook Regional Health District approved a $2.4 million budget for 2023-2024 at their May 10 board meeting. A public hearing about the budget was held the previous month.

The major source of income for the budget is property taxes of $2.3 million. Other sources are interest, $73, 390; rental income/leased use, $35,601; program fees, $7,500; and Wellness Center income/events, $1,500.

Expenditures in the budget total $1.7 million for administrative expenses, including $739,780 for community health contracts. The expenses budgeted for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023