Parkinson's Support Group to learn about benefits of plasma infusions

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites all who are interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The guest speaker this month is Tom Casey with a talk on “Hope for Age Related and Neurological Diseases.” Casey is the founder, chairman and CEO of Spectrum Plasma, dba as SpecPlasma, in San Marcos, Texas. It is the world’s first fully accredited blood bank to prescriptively supply blood plasma exclusively for out-of-ho...