Youth Challenge invites submissions from artistic San Diegans

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

Young San Diegans are invited to help raise awareness about opioid overdoses and the dangers of counterfeit and illicit opioids using their video and art skills.

The county's current Scoop from You(th) Challenge focuses on the opioid crisis and will accept submissions from San Diegans ages 12 to 25 from May 9, in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day, through July 11, in three categories:

Tik Talk – Provide an overview on a topic related to the opioid crisis, such as illicit fentanyl or naloxone. Submissions...