California Tribal Business Alliance advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people

SACRAMENTO – The California Tribal Business Alliance (CTBA) joined other tribal leaders at the California State Assembly to support the first annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Week from May 1 to May 5.

“The Members of the California Tribal Business Alliance are proud to have partnered with Assemblymember James Ramos, the California Commission on the Status of Women, and other California Tribes to co-sponsor the Inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Week in the State’s Capitol, May 1 – 5, 2023,” said Robert Smith, Chairman...