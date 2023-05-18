Dog and motorhome of man who passed away is found

Danny Franger, a man who was living in his motorhome in the middle of Fallbrook, died last week. It is unverified by Village News, but it was reported that Franger passed away in the hospital from a heart attack last Wednesday.

Franger's motorhome would be seen in different places around town, including on Alvarado near the library and various parking lots. He also owned a blue Toyota truck and would have his German Shepherd, Rockette, with him.

Franger's brother is flying into San Diego today to take care of his affairs, including the motorhome, his blue truck, and the German Shepherd that so many people in town had become accustomed to seeing. On several local social media sites, there was concern relating to the safety of the dog and whether she was locked in the motorhome.

Christine, a concerned citizen, located the motorhome on Ammunition early Tuesday morning. She confronted two men who appeared to be trying to jump the RV and move it.

Christine had a conversation with the two men, who said they had the dog and it was "Danny's last wish for them to take care of his stuff and his dog." Christine said, "So he told you it was ok for you to take his RV?" She said that they responded, "Yes."

After feeling uncomfortable and consulting with her friend Tony Campbell from AC Investigations, he recommended she call the Sheriff right away. Sheriff deputies arrived quickly and began questioning the men, asking, "What are you doing?" The men said, "Moving the vehicle." The Sheriff's deputy replied, "But it's not your vehicle." Sheriff deputies asked if they knew where the blue truck was and one of the men replied, "At a friend's house." The deputy then communicated with the family, communicating arrangements to return the vehicles and the dog.

Christine and an anonymous friend who arrived on the scene, contacted Savine, the family friend who originally alerted the community through several Facebook sites, including Friends of Fallbrook, about the possibility that the dog may be trapped in the motorhome somewhere around town.

Savine let the ladies know that Franger's brother was flying into town from out of state and would handle his affairs.

Franger had recently sold his home, according to Savine, and had chosen to invest in the motorhome, rather than another house.

Savine posted on her Facebook page, "I spoke with an SD County Sheriff's Deputy who was incredibly kind and helpful. He confirmed that everything is being worked out between Danny's family (who we've also spoken with) and the person who says that he has Rockette. We haven't yet been able to confirm that he does, in fact, have Rockette, but Danny's brother will be seeing the person tomorrow, so hopefully he'll be able to put eyes on her. My sister, who was Danny's friend for over a decade, is grieving the loss of her friend, so to have to worry about his beloved dog, who he cherished, was weighing heavily on her. So we are eternally grateful for all of you amazing people who jumped into action to help find Rockette."

This is a picture of Danny with Rockette: