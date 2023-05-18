FUESD superintendent search continues

Julie Reeder

Publisher

During a FUESD board special meeting held May 11, the board of trustees voted to create a review panel to interview potential superintendents for the district. This panel will serve in addition to the professional search firm, Leadership Associates, which was hired after a March 13, 2023 meeting.

The district is looking to fill the superintendent position left vacant by Candace Singh, who left the district in November 2022. The board is planning to complete their search and hire a new superintendent by July 1. Currently, Cindi Martin, a 19-year FUESD employee, is s...