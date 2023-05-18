Supervisors Approve Slew of Policies Offering Alternatives to Jail

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to approve a series of policies to address the root causes of behavioral health issues, homelessness and other social concerns that often lead to crime.

As part of its ``Safety Through Services'' strategy, supervisors approved:

-- expanding the Mobile Crisis Response Team and Crisis Alternatives, and evaluating the data in connection with these programs;

-- expanding crisis stabilization units, which provide up to 24 hours of emergency treatment for psychiatric emergencies, and locating them with soberin...