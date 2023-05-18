Supervisors Approve Slew of Policies Offering Alternatives to Jail
Last updated 5/24/2023 at 3:35pm
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to approve a series of policies to address the root causes of behavioral health issues, homelessness and other social concerns that often lead to crime.
As part of its ``Safety Through Services'' strategy, supervisors approved:
-- expanding the Mobile Crisis Response Team and Crisis Alternatives, and evaluating the data in connection with these programs;
-- expanding crisis stabilization units, which provide up to 24 hours of emergency treatment for psychiatric emergencies, and locating them with soberin...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)