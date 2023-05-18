Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By City News Service 

Supervisors Approve Slew of Policies Offering Alternatives to Jail

 
Last updated 5/24/2023 at 3:35pm



SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to approve a series of policies to address the root causes of behavioral health issues, homelessness and other social concerns that often lead to crime.

As part of its ``Safety Through Services'' strategy, supervisors approved:

-- expanding the Mobile Crisis Response Team and Crisis Alternatives, and evaluating the data in connection with these programs;

-- expanding crisis stabilization units, which provide up to 24 hours of emergency treatment for psychiatric emergencies, and locating them with soberin...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

