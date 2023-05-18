UPDATE: Dog and motorhome of man who passed away is found

Danny Franger, a man who was living in his motorhome in the middle of Fallbrook, died last week. It is unverified by Village News, but it was reported that Franger passed away in the hospital from a heart attack last Wednesday.

Franger's motorhome would be seen in different places around town, including on Alvarado near the library and various parking lots. He also owned a blue Toyota truck and would have his German Shepherd, Rockette, with him.

Franger's brother was contacted and came into Fallbrook on Wednesday to take care of his affairs, including the motorhome, his blue truck, and the German Shepherd that so many people in town had become accustomed to seeing. On several local social media sites, there was concern relating to the safety of the dog and whether she was locked in the motorhome for days after Danny Franger passed away.

Christine, a concerned citizen, after seeing the post on several social media sites, located the motorhome on Ammunition early Tuesday morning. She confronted two men who were trying to jump the RV and move it.

Christine had a conversation with the two men, who said they had the dog and it was "Danny's last wish for them to take care of his stuff and his dog." Christine said, "So he told you it was ok for you to take his RV?" She said that they responded, "Yes."

Sheriff deputies arrived quickly and began questioning the men, asking, "What are you doing?" The men said, "Moving the vehicle." The Sheriff's deputy replied, "But it's not your vehicle." Sheriff deputies asked if they knew where the blue truck was and one of the men replied, "At a friend's house." The deputies then communicated with the men trying to move the vehicle and the brother of Danny Franger, so the family could make arrangements for the vehicles and the dog.

The men had apparently talked with Danny and were moving it so that it couldn't be impounded again, as it had been a few weeks earlier.

Christine contacted Savine, the family friend who originally alerted the community through several Facebook sites, including Friends of Fallbrook, about the possibility that the dog may be trapped in the motorhome somewhere around town.

Savine let the ladies know that Franger's brother was flying into town from out of state and would handle his affairs on Wednesday, which did indeed happen with the man Jose Luis, who was trying to move the motorhome.

Franger had recently sold his house, according to Savine, and had chosen to invest in the motorhome, rather than another house.

Savine posted on her Facebook page, "I spoke with an SD County Sheriff's Deputy who was incredibly kind and helpful. He confirmed that everything is being worked out between Danny's family (who we've also spoken with) and the person who has Rockette. We haven't yet been able to confirm that he does, in fact, have Rockette, but Danny's brother will be seeing the person tomorrow, so hopefully he'll be able to put eyes on her. My sister, who was Danny's friend for over a decade, is grieving the loss of her friend, so to have to worry about his beloved dog, who he cherished, was weighing heavily on her. So we are eternally grateful for all of you amazing people who jumped into action to help find Rockette."

Village News had a conversation with Brittany, who is the wife of Jose, one of the men who was working on moving the motorhome. She said they have had the dog for weeks and Rockette is safe and well fed and there is no concern for the dog. She said they met with Danny Franger's brother this morning and they are working directly with him.

She said, "My husband Jose Luis was friends with Daniel Franger and my husband offered for him to visit and stay every once in a while [with them]. He would come every now and then to take a shower and he would open up to us about his family and certain situations that had gone on in his life and we would give him meals and feed his dog. When Albertsons called the police because they didn't want him in the Albertson's parking lot with his motorhome and car and dog, he asked Jose to take it because he had just recently paid to get his car [out of impound] and his dog out of the shelter. And he knew the dog would be ok because he saw how he loved our children. When the ambulance took him he told the police officer for my husband to take it and we gave the police officer our information."

She continued, "All of a sudden when we went to Albertsons this morning, the lady that worked there said, 'Hey some girl claiming to be Daniels's girlfriend said she was looking for the dog and was scared he was in the motorhome by himself.'"

Brittany believed in reality, they knew he died and came to claim his stuff or they would have worried about the dog over a month ago or when he was in the hospital or the night he died. We didn't even know he died till this morning.

"When his supposed girlfriend called the police the 2nd officer that came out to talk to my husband just so happened to be the same officer that was there the night the ambulance took him and put him on a 5150 hold remembered and gave us the information of his brother. We have been in contact with the brother," Brittany said. All we tried to do was be there for Daniel and his dog when he needed it. We brought the dog home and he smelled like gasoline and was starving. We gave the dog love, a bath, and food but the dog took to our place pretty easily. Since Daniel had been over to our house before, we kept his car and motorhome safe, so when he gets out he would still have them and so he didn't have to pay again to get them out."

" May Daniel rest in peace," she said. "There are always two sides to every story. We don't need any praíse for what we've done because God knows and that's all that matters, but no one will put my husband down for having a great heart and helping someone in need."