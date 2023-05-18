Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Webinar spotlights how Hass Avocado Board's U.S. strategy for building demand inspires industry globally

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:35pm

Hass Avocado Board staff presenting at the 10th World Avocado Congress are, from left, Emiliano Escobedo, Gina Widjaja, Alejandro Gavito, Dr. Nikki Ford and John McGuigan. Village News/Courtesy photo

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Leadership from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) recently presented to an international audience of over 1,160 delegates from 33 countries on U.S. strategic priorities at the 10th World Avocado Congress (WAC) in New Zealand.

With the global avocado market tracking to nearly double in value by 2026,1 industry members are invited to access Global Trends Fresh from World Avocado Congress: Discover the Top Areas of Focus, a webinar on-demand for key takeaways and resulting opportunities for the U.S. avocado industry at www.HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinars beginning on May 18....



