Dialog is better than name calling

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:22pm



Julie Reeder

Publisher

"Racist!", "Homophobe", "book banner!" bla bla bla. Bullying and name calling are a lazy and low class way to try and dismiss someone without having the decency to actually have dialogue.

Or maybe people do it because they don't have the ability to discuss the topic intelligently. Or it seems as if some people just think so highly of themselves that they can be rude and mistreat others because they are entitled.

Not sure! But as soon as I encounter someone who chooses name calling, I see it as weakness. Better to engage in dialog than bullying and name calling, especially as it pertains to school board issues where younger people may take note.

 

