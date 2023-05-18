Hypocrisy on Fentanyl

Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones

California 40th Senate District

This week on the Senate Floor, I called out Democrat lawmakers’ hypocrisy on the fentanyl crisis.

Just days after rejecting several meaningful measures aimed at holding deadly fentanyl dealers accountable, Senate Democrats passed a resolution acknowledging Fentanyl Awareness Day and the dangers of the drug.

This resolution has zero legal impact on the crisis. Democrat lawmakers chose optics over action while fentanyl dealers get off the hook and kids get dealt deadly drugs. We are not going to let them get away with this hypocrisy.

One Senate Democrat even went as far as stating that he was concerned about the “unintended consequences” that impose stricter penalties on meth or cocaine dealers as it relates to Senate Bill 44, a bipartisan fentanyl bill that I’m coauthoring. You can watch his remarks here, https://vimeo.com/821444076/de5a13ccec?share=copy.

Over 100 Californians are dying every week from fentanyl. It’s time to stop the hypocrisy and start holding those responsible for this crisis.