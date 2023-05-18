Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Special election

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:23pm



Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Nathan Fletcher has let San Diego down. His actions have left a vacant seat and the Board of Supervisors were left with a decision of what to do in order to fill it.

We were faced with three options.

1. Hold a special election.

2. Start the appointment process.

3. Start the appointment process until a special election.

I was in favor of holding a special election, allowing for the residents of District 4 to decide who they want their representative to be.

I’m happy to report that the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to support a special election to fill the District 4 seat.

Here’s how the process will work for replacing Mr. Fletcher:

June 6: Nomination Deadline

Aug. 15: Special Primary Election

Nov. 7: Special General Election (If no candidate gets over 50% in primary)

I'm glad we could all agree on the need for a special election. The people of San Diego County deserve a fair and democratic process that respects their rights and values their input.

Holding a special election ensures that San Diego County residents can choose their representatives fairly and transparently.

It’s important for the 700,000 people that live in District 4 to decide directly who will represent them for the next three years. The people that live in this district deserve to have their voices heard.

A special election will ensure that the residents can evaluate and compare the candidates, their positions, and their qualifications rather than be decided by four politicians outside District 4.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023