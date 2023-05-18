Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Nathan Fletcher has let San Diego down. His actions have left a vacant seat and the Board of Supervisors were left with a decision of what to do in order to fill it.

We were faced with three options.

1. Hold a special election.

2. Start the appointment process.

3. Start the appointment process until a special election.

I was in favor of holding a special election, allowing for the residents of District 4 to decide who they want their representative to be.

I’m happy to report that the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to support a special election to fill the District 4 seat.

Here’s how the process will work for replacing Mr. Fletcher:

June 6: Nomination Deadline

Aug. 15: Special Primary Election

Nov. 7: Special General Election (If no candidate gets over 50% in primary)

I'm glad we could all agree on the need for a special election. The people of San Diego County deserve a fair and democratic process that respects their rights and values their input.

Holding a special election ensures that San Diego County residents can choose their representatives fairly and transparently.

It’s important for the 700,000 people that live in District 4 to decide directly who will represent them for the next three years. The people that live in this district deserve to have their voices heard.

A special election will ensure that the residents can evaluate and compare the candidates, their positions, and their qualifications rather than be decided by four politicians outside District 4.