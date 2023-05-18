Special election
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:23pm
Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District
Nathan Fletcher has let San Diego down. His actions have left a vacant seat and the Board of Supervisors were left with a decision of what to do in order to fill it.
We were faced with three options.
1. Hold a special election.
2. Start the appointment process.
3. Start the appointment process until a special election.
I was in favor of holding a special election, allowing for the residents of District 4 to decide who they want their representative to be.
I’m happy to report that the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to support a special election to fill the District 4 seat.
Here’s how the process will work for replacing Mr. Fletcher:
June 6: Nomination Deadline
Aug. 15: Special Primary Election
Nov. 7: Special General Election (If no candidate gets over 50% in primary)
I'm glad we could all agree on the need for a special election. The people of San Diego County deserve a fair and democratic process that respects their rights and values their input.
Holding a special election ensures that San Diego County residents can choose their representatives fairly and transparently.
It’s important for the 700,000 people that live in District 4 to decide directly who will represent them for the next three years. The people that live in this district deserve to have their voices heard.
A special election will ensure that the residents can evaluate and compare the candidates, their positions, and their qualifications rather than be decided by four politicians outside District 4.
